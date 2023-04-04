Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cattle trader lynching: Pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to Pasha’s kin, says DKS

The accused should be arrested even if he is close to BJP leaders.

Published: 04th April 2023

Idrees Pasha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Demanding the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Monday also held Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responsible for the murder of a trader Idrees Pasha allegedly by cow vigilantes in Sathanur on Sunday. He also demanded that the government give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the victim. 

“Chief minister and home minister have encouraged moral policing in the state. The accused should be arrested even if he is close to BJP leaders. Although the trader had a receipt for the purchase of cattle in a fair, the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh from him and eventually killed him,” he alleged.

“Since Sathanur is in my constituency, Kanakapura I did not respond until the police filed an FIR and our leaders there kept us informed about the incident,” he said.

“The Sathanur incident is an eye-opener which shows that law and order in Karnataka has hit nadir during the BJP dispensation. Religion-based politics, killing in the name of moral policing are just a tip of the iceberg,” he tweeted.

“The people of Karnataka will show them the door on May 10 to end misgovernance. Home Minister @JnanendraAraga must take responsibility for the ghastly incident and resign,” he demanded.

