Karnataka: MLA’s aide takes ‘bribe’, video viral

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A video footage, purportedly of a close associate of a BJP MLA from Belagavi district allegedly accepting lakhs of rupees as bribe “commission” from a person in connection with a tender for a government work, went viral on social media on Monday.

The footage shows commission money allegedly being given to the MLA’s associate. The associate also reveals the bribe money fixed for various works in the MLA’s constituency to the person who approached him on behalf of a private contractor.

This video has put the BJP in a spot. Congress leaders in the past had targeted the BJP government over some ministers and MLAs allegedly demanding 40% commission for clearing the bills of contractors who had executed various government projects. The footage shows the MLA’s associate allegedly accepting money from the unidentified person and keeping it inside an Innova car.

The associate is heard demanding Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 for the legislator’s personal assistant. The person is heard saying that he had no more money and that he will pay Rs 1,000 to the personal assistant at the work site tomorrow.

