Karnataka MLC Ayanur Manjunath to quit BJP, his post soon

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Sitting BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath announced here on Monday that he is resigning from the party and post soon.

Manjunath said he wanted to contest from the Shivamogga Assembly constituency and had expressed his intention to party leaders. Since there is no indication from the party that the ticket would be given to him, he is quitting, he said. There is a likelihood of BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa’s son Kantesh getting the ticket, he added. Referring to a recent comment by Eshwarappa that “Naane lekkakilla, avanyava lekka? (When I am not considered, then who is he?), Manjunath said it showed the former minister’s culture.

“I will give you the count. Take out your counting machine from the godown. Being a leader, you (Eshwarappa) should have set an example by seeking the party ticket to a party worker.

Instead, you are demanding the ticket for your son,” he said. Manjunath alleged that the former instigated incidents to disturb communal harmony. “During elections, both Hindus and Muslims should be aware of Eshwarappa’s tactics. Both sides should have patience. Even the police need to be alert,” he added.

