'Paan'ishment: Chewer made to clean bus stop floor

The cornered man then got down from the bus, brought out a piece of cloth and water and cleaned the paan stain on the  floor all by himself.

Published: 04th April 2023 09:56 AM

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KUMTA (UTTARA KANNADA): In a lesson to those who lack civic sense, the general public at the Kumta bus stand made a paan-chewing passenger clean the platform after he spat on it. The incident occurred on Sunday when a person travelling in a bus to Karwar splattered the platform with paan-filled spittle. 

Those who were standing on the platform got furious and gave him a dressing down, asking him whether that was a place to spit.

A passenger asked him, “How can you be so uncivilised?” While another came up with the idea that the paan-chewer should be made to clean the spot. 

Before the perpetrator could react, everyone assembled there demanded that he should wipe the place with the cloth he had.

Just then, the bus started honking, signalling that it was about to leave. Giving this as an excuse, and refusing to give out his name, the paan-chewer said it was time for him to go. But others were adamant, “Where will the bus go? We will stop it. Get a piece of cloth and clean it.”

The cornered man then got down from the bus, brought out a piece of cloth and water and cleaned the paan stain on the floor all by himself. The entire incident, recorded on a mobile phone, has gone viral.

