Pregnant woman dies in Karnataka’s Kolar; family protests alleging medical negligence

By Express News Service

BANGARPET: The Karnataka police on Monday registered a case against the doctors at the Bangarapet government hospital in the Kolar district after a family alleged that a pregnant woman died due to medical negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Bharathi, wife of Manjunath, a resident of Vijayanagar extension, Bangarpet.

Bharathi died after giving birth to a girl child after 12 hours. Manjunath and other relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of Bangarpet Government Hospital blaming the doctors and staff nurses for the woman's death.

In connection with the incident, Bangarpet Police registered a case under section 174(C) of Crpc on the complaint of the deceased husband. Meanwhile, the district health officer has ordered a detailed probe by forming a four-member team consisting of RCH officer Dr Vijaya Kumari, two gynaecologists and a nodal officer.

It is said Bharathi was admitted to a government hospital on the afternoon of 31st of March and she delivered a girl child.

According to Manjunath after the delivery, both the mother and the baby were doing fine. However, later that evening she complained of leg pain and irritability. She was in severe pain but the concerned nurse and doctors did not attend to her despite repeated approaches.

The staff nurse later injected, Bharathi from an injection that was bought from outside. Bharathi complained of uneasiness after the injection but only an hour later did the doctors rush her to the ward.

When she failed to respond to the treatment, they advised shifting her to another hospital.

Immediately Bharathi was shifted to R.L. Jalappa hospital around 11:30 P.M. on Friday wherein the doctors declared her dead.

