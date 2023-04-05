AAP questions govt over toll collection in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has so far closed eight toll plazas and Karnataka should follow suit to help people, Aam Aadmi Party state communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa said on Tuesday.

“AAP is verifying the PPP-type agreement, how much money should have been collected, how much money has been collected, and which toll should have been stopped.

Eight toll plazas have been shut down since the AAP government came to power in Punjab. But in Karnataka, for the greed of commission, the toll plazas continue to function despite the expiry of the period,” he alleged.

“The new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is not a 10-lane highway as claimed by the BJP government but a six-lane one. Later the same BJP government also accepted this after it was pointed out,” he added.

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has so far closed eight toll plazas and Karnataka should follow suit to help people, Aam Aadmi Party state communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa said on Tuesday. “AAP is verifying the PPP-type agreement, how much money should have been collected, how much money has been collected, and which toll should have been stopped. Eight toll plazas have been shut down since the AAP government came to power in Punjab. But in Karnataka, for the greed of commission, the toll plazas continue to function despite the expiry of the period,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is not a 10-lane highway as claimed by the BJP government but a six-lane one. Later the same BJP government also accepted this after it was pointed out,” he added.