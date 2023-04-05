Home States Karnataka

BJP misusing agencies to intimidate us: Congress

Congress sources said during the 2018 assembly elections and 2019 parliamentary elections,  the Congress party was subject to more than 60 raids and search-and-survey operations.

Published: 05th April 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Charging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government with misusing autonomous bodies to threaten the opposition, the Congress on Tuesday declared that with elections nearing, the BJP will definitely misuse Income Tax, ED and CBI officials.

“There are already thousands of instances of Income Tax and ED officials targeting Congress candidates, those working for the Congress, and also people who are sympathetic to the party. These officers are threatening our party men. Is it not a clear abuse of power?’’ Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said.

Addressing a hastily-called press meet in the middle of a Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi, they said, “We strongly condemn this move of the BJP government which has misused autonomous bodies. We will fight the dirty politics of the BJP.’’

Congress sources said during the 2018 assembly elections and 2019 parliamentary elections,  the Congress party was subject to more than 60 raids and search-and-survey operations.

“The BJP is afraid of defeat in Karnataka because opinion polls say the Congress will get a majority. Many sitting MLAs, MLCs, corporators, and corporation board presidents have resigned from the BJP and joined Congress."

"They are not fools, they know they will lose the next polls if they continue in the BJP,’’ Shivakumar said. Even the BJP high command knows the party is sinking in Karnataka, and will not come to power. Their politics of hate and Hindutva will not work, and the only option left for them is to misuse agencies like ED, IT and CBI, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP ED CBI IT misuse of probe assembly elections
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp