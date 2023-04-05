Home States Karnataka

CPM: Take suo motu action against ‘illegal’ panchayats

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Krishnegowda said the panchayats are headed by upper caste leaders, which results in unconstitutional orders and undemocratic atmosphere.

Published: 05th April 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM flags used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: CPI(M) district secretary TL Krishnegowda demanded that the police initiate suo motu action when village panchayats illegally levy fines and pass resolutions to socially boycott Dalits and the oppressed classes in villages. 

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Krishnegowda said the panchayats are headed by upper caste leaders, which results in unconstitutional orders and an undemocratic atmosphere.

“Village elders head the panchayats and belong to dominant castes in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts. These panchayats are similar to Jat and Khap panchayats of North India,” he said.

He recalled the incident of Govindharaju, belonging to the Uppara caste from Kunagalli village in Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar district, who had married Shwetha P, a Dalit from Huvinakoppalu village in Malavalli taluk in Mandya district in 2018. 

“The Kunagalli village panchayat leaders boycotted Govindaraju’s family and levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh. When the family moved to court, the police arrested 15 persons from the village. There are over 10 such cases from the same village, where couples have fled the village and settled in Bengaluru, fearing the panchayats.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM village panchayats illegally levy fines socially boycott Dalits opressed
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp