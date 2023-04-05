CPM: Take suo motu action against ‘illegal’ panchayats

By Express News Service

MYSURU: CPI(M) district secretary TL Krishnegowda demanded that the police initiate suo motu action when village panchayats illegally levy fines and pass resolutions to socially boycott Dalits and the oppressed classes in villages.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Krishnegowda said the panchayats are headed by upper caste leaders, which results in unconstitutional orders and an undemocratic atmosphere.

“Village elders head the panchayats and belong to dominant castes in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts. These panchayats are similar to Jat and Khap panchayats of North India,” he said.

He recalled the incident of Govindharaju, belonging to the Uppara caste from Kunagalli village in Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar district, who had married Shwetha P, a Dalit from Huvinakoppalu village in Malavalli taluk in Mandya district in 2018.

“The Kunagalli village panchayat leaders boycotted Govindaraju’s family and levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh. When the family moved to court, the police arrested 15 persons from the village. There are over 10 such cases from the same village, where couples have fled the village and settled in Bengaluru, fearing the panchayats.”

MYSURU: CPI(M) district secretary TL Krishnegowda demanded that the police initiate suo motu action when village panchayats illegally levy fines and pass resolutions to socially boycott Dalits and the oppressed classes in villages. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Krishnegowda said the panchayats are headed by upper caste leaders, which results in unconstitutional orders and an undemocratic atmosphere. “Village elders head the panchayats and belong to dominant castes in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts. These panchayats are similar to Jat and Khap panchayats of North India,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He recalled the incident of Govindharaju, belonging to the Uppara caste from Kunagalli village in Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar district, who had married Shwetha P, a Dalit from Huvinakoppalu village in Malavalli taluk in Mandya district in 2018. “The Kunagalli village panchayat leaders boycotted Govindaraju’s family and levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh. When the family moved to court, the police arrested 15 persons from the village. There are over 10 such cases from the same village, where couples have fled the village and settled in Bengaluru, fearing the panchayats.”