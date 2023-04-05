Home States Karnataka

Defection of a few will not affect BJP in polls: CM Bommai

Bommai said that Congress will not come to power in Karnataka and they are fighting for the seats which they cannot win.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The defection of a few BJP MLAs and MLCs will not have any impact on the party in the May 10 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that those who are sure of not getting tickets from the BJP left the party and it will not have any bearing on the party. “The BJP will get an absolute majority in the elections, “ the CM reiterated.

In the last few days, several BJP leaders, including BJP MLCs Baburao Chinchansur and Puttanna, 
MLA NY Gopalakrishna, senior leaders Manjunath Kunnur, Mohan Limbikai, and others have left the BJP and joined the Congress. 

Meanwhile, replying to state Congress president DK Shivakumar who had said that many more leaders from other parties will join the Congress, the CM said, “Nobody will quit the BJP and the KPCC President is floating the names unnecessarily.” Bommai had earlier accused the Congress leader of trying to contact BJP MLAs and offering them Congress tickets.

Bommai said that Congress will not come to power in Karnataka and they are fighting for the seats which they cannot win.  Bommai said, on the one hand,  Shivakumar seeks blessings to become the CM, and on the other hand, Siddaramaiah has been claiming himself as the CM. “Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are dreaming of the CM’s post but their dream will never become a reality,” Bommai said.

BJP CORE COMMITTEE MEETS TO FINALISE NAMES
The Bharatiya Janata Party started its two-day core committee meeting to finalise its first list of candidates, to be sent to its National Executive Committee in New Delhi. The committee is expected to finalise names on April 8. BJP leaders, including the core committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been holding a series of meetings over the past four or five days.  On the first day, they completed 106 constituencies.

BJP SEEKS ACTION AGAINST DKS 
BJP leaders on Tuesday filed complaints with the Office of Chief Electoral Officer demanding action against KPCC chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly using a fake and fabricated video on his social media platform to portray BJP in a bad light and influence voters.  “On April 1, Shivakumar posted a false and frivolous video, wherein it is shown that when a person searches on Google search as “ I’m unemployed who cares about me???, the fabricated result that appears on Google Search is; Congress: we do! We do.. and BJP: sorry no information... system failure,” the complaint filed by the BJP leaders stated. They termed it as a violation of the Election Code of Conduct. The party also petitioned the EC to take note of his allegations that the BJP is misleading the youth by giving them weapons. 

BJP files plaint against Congress over ‘fake list’ of candidates

The BJP in Karnataka has filed a complaint against Congress leaders at Malleswaram police station accusing them of releasing a fake list of its candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections. In a written complaint, BJP Karnataka General Secretary and former MLC Ashwathnarayan said that the fake list circulated on social media platforms was done intentionally “out of political malice to defame the BJP and to instigate party workers during a politically sensitive time”.  He said that they have strong reasons to believe that those circulating the fake list are having nexus with Congress.

He also said the fake list is allegedly issued in the name of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and it also has forged signatures of Singh along with that of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. “All the said posts are fake and false and the same has been posted with dishonest intention to mislead the public,” he said. He also said legal action will be taken against those behind it. “The said post has been posted with deliberate and malicious intention. People are liable for prosecution under the Indian Penal Code,” he said. The list has the names of many BJP MPs, including Union Minister Prahlad  Joshi. 

