Karnataka: I’m not contesting elections, do not believe rumours, says Anitha Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Amidst the difficulty the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are facing in resolving the Hassan assembly constituency ticket issue, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wife and Ramanagara MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy has clarified that she has no intention to contest polls again.

Anitha took to social media on Tuesday stating that rumours are doing the rounds that she would be contesting elections again but it was a blatant lie and part of the slander campaign against JDS. “I have already clarified that I will not be contesting polls again. When I have sacrificed the Ramanagara seat for my son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, where is the question of me contesting again?” she said, adding that she contested polls earlier only on the instructions of party leaders and respecting the words of party workers.

Further, Anitha said that she was working only for the welfare of the people of her constituency and the party, requesting people not to spread rumours or believe them.

Defending his wife, Kumaraswamy said the Hassan ticket issue was different and there was no need to drag his wife’s name into it. “In the past, she contested elections only to save the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Nikhil also clarified that his mother was not interested in contesting elections. “There will be confusion in all parties. But Deve Gowda’s decision is final in this matter,” he said, adding that he would withdraw his candidature from the Ramanagara segment if the party workers demand.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the second list of party candidates would be out by Thursday. “Deve Gowda is in Delhi and he will return by Wednesday evening. The list will be released after that,” he said, adding that the name of the Hassan candidate will also be included in the list.

