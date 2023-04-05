Home States Karnataka

Mughals, Dalit writers axed from CBSE texts  

Several prominent figures have criticised the rationalisation of the textbooks, alleging that it was being done to erase the influence of the Mughal Empire in India.

Published: 05th April 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image of textbooks used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

Image for representation

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chapters on the Mughal Empire, central Islamic lands, democracy and diversity, among others, have been dropped in the revised National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) history books for Classes 6-12.

With allegations of the right-wing ideology behind the move, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Sakhlani has said the revisions were made to reduce chances of overlapping and were not because of any ideological reasons.

NCERT released the list of rationalised content for Class 6 to 12, a decision taken in 2022, post the Covid-19 pandemic. The changes will come into effect from the next academic year for students studying under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as well as state syllabus schools that follow the NCERT syllabus.

With the list of rationalised content posted, the issue has caused controversy as chapters and content on the Mughal Empire, Dalit writers, and democracy, among others, have been removed completely. Several prominent figures have criticised the rationalisation of the textbooks, alleging that it was being done to erase the influence of the Mughal Empire in India.

Communal rewriting: Yechury

Former General Secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury called the revisions a communal rewriting of history. “Communal rewriting of history intensifies. NCERT revises Class XII history book removing chapters on the Mughal empire. The lands of India have always been the churning crucible of civilisational advances through cultural confluences,” he said.

However, Sakhlani said, “It’s a false and baseless allegation. The process of rationalisation took place last year in view of the pandemic. It was to reduce pressure on the students as there were concerns on how they would study the complete syllabus. There was a general consensus that we should reduce the content and course load to help students, which is why NCERT took up the process of rationalisation.” 

Meanwhile, developmental educationist VP Niranjanaradhya told TNIE that history is a science, and needs to be presen­ted in an objective manner, with proof and evidence. “NCERT has been doing this for decades since Independence, however, these changes are the agenda of the right-wing,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mughals Dalits CBSE NCERT
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp