Quota row in Karnataka: Banjara seer attempts to hang self

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: A seer from the Banjara community tried to commit suicide in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home constituency Shiggaon on Tuesday, protesting against the state government’s decision on internal reservation for Scheduled Caste communities. The police and community members, however, foiled his bid.

Banjara community members have been protesting across the state over the recent classification of reservations, and in many Lambani tandas, or hamlets, residents have announced that they would boycott the Assembly polls. On Tuesday too, the community members were protesting in Shiggaon.

Tippeswamiji of Gundur Tanda climbed the ladder to the Ambedkar statue, threatening to hang himself from a tower. His followers and the police rushed towards him and rescued him. The swamiji’s health is stable and the police have warned him against attempting such illegal acts during the protest. The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar, stating that the new reservation system should not be implemented.

Raju Nayak from Gundur Tanda said the internal reservation has led to inequality among Banjara, Korama, Kuraja and Bhovi communities.

