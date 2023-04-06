Home States Karnataka

CCB to investigate threat letters to actor Kiccha Sudeep 

During the presser, the actor said he is aware of the person who sent the letter, and it is from the film industry.

Published: 06th April 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep who announced to campaign for BJP in upcoming State Assembly polls, during a press conference in Bengaluru,Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep who announced to campaign for BJP in upcoming State Assembly polls, during a press conference in Bengaluru,Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  CCB sleuths are on the lookout for the people who sent two threat letters to the JP Nagar 6th Phase residence of actor Kiccha Sudeep. The accused used derogatory words against the actor and threatened to release his private videos. 

Sudeep’s manager Manjunath, alias Jack Manju, had filed a complaint at Puttenahalli police station on March 29. The letters were sent to the actor’s house on March 10. The manager, when contacted by TNIE, refused to comment, saying it’s an old matter.

City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy transferred the case from Puttenahalli police station to the CCB on Wednesday for further investigations. Somebody who was aware of the letters is suspected to have made it public just a few hours before the actor’s press conference announcing his decision to support the BJP.

During the presser, the actor said he is aware of the person who sent the letter, and it is from the film industry. “It is an old issue. Don’t know why it has popped up now. Anyways, I don’t want to comment on the matter. We don’t know the person behind it. A complaint was filed with the police,” Manjunath said.

DCP (South) P Krishnakant told TNIE that the case was transferred to CCB for further investigations. A case of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC 504), criminal intimidation (IPC 506) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B) has been registered against the accused.

