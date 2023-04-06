Karnataka assembly election 2023: Congress second list out today, says Surjewala  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The contentious second list of candidates for Congress that was expected to be announced on Wednesday will have to wait till Thursday. “Before 11 am tomorrow, a list of candidates will be released. The CEC will continue its discussion on the remaining few seats tomorrow at 2.30 pm,’’ said Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress Central Election Committee members were huddled in a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide the second list which is expected to include almost all the remaining 100 seats. While there has been unanimity on the majority of seats, there is no clarity on a few seats, sources said.

Deciding the first list was easy as the party mostly picked sitting MLAs or those who lost by narrow margins. The second list is taking time as they have to depend on party surveys and ground reports sources said.

