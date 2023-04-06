Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra’s move against federal structure: HD Kumaraswamy

"The Central BJP-led government has been a mute spectator to these developments. This may lead to the collapse of the federal system,” Kumaraswamy added.

Published: 06th April 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has slammed the Maharashtra government’s move to provide insurance to villagers of bordering districts and has warned that the Union Government’s silence on the issue may lead to the collapse of the federal system in the country.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy attacked the Maharashtra government for implementing an insurance scheme for people living in 865 villages in the border areas of Karnataka and said the neighbouring state was interfering in the internal matter of Karnataka in several issues. “The Bharatiya Janata Party double engine government in Maharashtra is frequently troubling Karnataka. It has a China mindset and treats Karnataka like an enemy country."

The Central BJP-led government has been a mute spectator to these developments. This may lead to the collapse of the federal system,” Kumaraswamy added. Alleging that the Maharashtra government was crossing the limits of a federal system, the former chief minister suspected whether the Union Government was making Karnataka the scapegoat for ‘Shinde-model politics’. “If not, why the Modi government is silent towards the arrogance of the Maharashtra government?” he questioned.  

