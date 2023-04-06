Home States Karnataka

Man held in rape-murder case of 85-yr-old woman in Karnataka

The police after taking up the investigation had suspected the role of the accused who was involved in an attempt to rape case on an aged woman five years ago.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

HASSAN (Karnataka): Karnataka Police have cracked the horrific rape-cum-murder case of an 85-year-old woman in Hassan district, and arrested the culprit, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested person is identified as 32-year-old Mithun Kumar. The incident had come to light in Yarehalli village in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district on April 2. The naked body of the old woman with her head smashed was found at a farm.

The police after taking up the investigation had suspected the role of the accused who was involved in an attempt to rape case on an aged woman five years ago. After being detained and grilled by the police, the accused had confessed to the crime.

Police explain that the victim, an aged woman not able to go to her farm was approached by the accused who came on a bike. The accused had promised her that he would give a lift to her farm and took her on the bike.

He had taken her to an isolated place and attempted to rape her. When the aged woman resisted, he had smashed her head with a boulder and later raped her, police said.

The family members of the aged woman, worrying that she didn't return home, launched a search for her the next day and found her body. Further investigation is on.

