Home States Karnataka

BJP-Congress pact in Varuna to help Siddaramaiah, says Kumaraswamy

Urging farmers not to commit suicide, he said his government will always stand by them when they are in distress.  

Published: 07th April 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy addresses JDS workers, as his son Nikhil looks on, in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Senior JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the Congress and BJP have entered into an alliance in Varuna constituency to ensure the victory of CLP leader and former CM Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a gathering at the party’s Pancharatna Yatre at Periyapatna near here, the former CM said that the JDS will field a candidate in Varuna as the BJP has created a favourable atmosphere for Siddaramaiah in Varuna by fielding a weak candidate. He also brushed aside allegations made by the Congress that the JDS is in an understanding with the BJP.

He also criticised the BJP for roping in actors like Sudeep and others for campaigning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to attract voters. “Let us see what these stars will do in the election,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said that there is an overwhelming response to the party’s  Pancharatna Yatre and expressed confidence of coming to power in Karnataka. He said that people in urban pockets, including Bengaluru, are also looking up to JDS. 

Referring to JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s contributions to the development of Karnataka, he said that the farming community should know that it was his government that waived farm loans.

Urging farmers not to commit suicide, he said his government will always stand by them when they are in distress.  

On Hassan ticket
Kumaraswamy clarified that no one from his family will contest the Assembly polls from Hassan. He said that a party worker will be fielded and made it clear that his wife Anitha will not contest the election. He said that she will work for the party organisation and will not get into electoral politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy CM Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp