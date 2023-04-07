BJP-Congress pact in Varuna to help Siddaramaiah, says Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Senior JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the Congress and BJP have entered into an alliance in Varuna constituency to ensure the victory of CLP leader and former CM Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a gathering at the party’s Pancharatna Yatre at Periyapatna near here, the former CM said that the JDS will field a candidate in Varuna as the BJP has created a favourable atmosphere for Siddaramaiah in Varuna by fielding a weak candidate. He also brushed aside allegations made by the Congress that the JDS is in an understanding with the BJP.

He also criticised the BJP for roping in actors like Sudeep and others for campaigning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to attract voters. “Let us see what these stars will do in the election,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said that there is an overwhelming response to the party’s Pancharatna Yatre and expressed confidence of coming to power in Karnataka. He said that people in urban pockets, including Bengaluru, are also looking up to JDS.

Referring to JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s contributions to the development of Karnataka, he said that the farming community should know that it was his government that waived farm loans.

Urging farmers not to commit suicide, he said his government will always stand by them when they are in distress.

On Hassan ticket

Kumaraswamy clarified that no one from his family will contest the Assembly polls from Hassan. He said that a party worker will be fielded and made it clear that his wife Anitha will not contest the election. He said that she will work for the party organisation and will not get into electoral politics.

MYSURU: Senior JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the Congress and BJP have entered into an alliance in Varuna constituency to ensure the victory of CLP leader and former CM Siddaramaiah. Addressing a gathering at the party’s Pancharatna Yatre at Periyapatna near here, the former CM said that the JDS will field a candidate in Varuna as the BJP has created a favourable atmosphere for Siddaramaiah in Varuna by fielding a weak candidate. He also brushed aside allegations made by the Congress that the JDS is in an understanding with the BJP. He also criticised the BJP for roping in actors like Sudeep and others for campaigning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to attract voters. “Let us see what these stars will do in the election,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kumaraswamy said that there is an overwhelming response to the party’s Pancharatna Yatre and expressed confidence of coming to power in Karnataka. He said that people in urban pockets, including Bengaluru, are also looking up to JDS. Referring to JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s contributions to the development of Karnataka, he said that the farming community should know that it was his government that waived farm loans. Urging farmers not to commit suicide, he said his government will always stand by them when they are in distress. On Hassan ticket Kumaraswamy clarified that no one from his family will contest the Assembly polls from Hassan. He said that a party worker will be fielded and made it clear that his wife Anitha will not contest the election. He said that she will work for the party organisation and will not get into electoral politics.