Bommai dares GOP to clarify stand on SC internal quota

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dared the Congress to clarify whether it is in favour or against the classification of internal quota for Scheduled Caste communities, and increase in quota for SCs or not. Addressing a convention organised by the Federation of Karnataka SC Associations to thank the State Government for its decision on internal quota here on Thursday, he attacked the Congress for its “double standards on internal reservation for SCs” and said the Dalit community wanted to know the party’s stand on the issue.

Despite agreeing to increase the quota for SCs as per their population, during the all-party meeting, Congress leaders are now opposing it as unconstitutional after the BJP government’s decision, he said, adding that it showed their concern for social justice. “They thought the BJP would not dare to take such a sensitive decision, the government proved its commitment,” he stated.

Bommai said the Siddaramaiah government left a sword dangling over the Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha and Korama communities, as the SC Commission questioned their inclusion in the list of SCs. “But my government wrote to the Union government on the continuation of these sects as SCs, and a recent order issued by my government will ensure that,” he added.

Members of the Federation of Karnataka SC Associations felicitate Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi on Thursday | D HEMANTH

Cautioning Dalit communities to beware of the Congress, Bommai alleged that the latter is creating a divide in SCs. Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa said no caste would be removed from the list of

SCs and appealed to the Banjara community not to heed the smear campaign of the Congress party. He said the government has not been unjust to any community either, by classifying internal quota or increasing quota for SCs and STs.

“No power in the state can stop the BJP from winning 130 to 140 seats,” the former chief minister said, and appealed to party workers to reach out to every household.

Candidate list tomorrow

Bommai said the state core committee meeting ended on Wednesday, and the final list would be released at the April 8 meeting. Reacting to reports on sitting MLAs not getting tickets, he said a report had been sought after examining candidates’ performance at four levels. Tickets would be given after going through it.

Bommai termed as rumours, reports of him contesting from two constituencies and asked people not to heed them.

On the Congress giving a ticket to Vinay Kulkarni, a murder accused, he said since the case is pending before court, it was not right to comment. Asked if the BJP was giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds, Bommai said the law is clear, and tickets would be given only after studying all factors.

