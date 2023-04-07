Congress gives up Melukote for bigger gains in Vokkaliga belt

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a bid to contain the influence of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who announced her support to the BJP, and win over the Karnataka Raitha Rajya Sangha (KRRS) cadre, the Congress has decided not to field any candidate against Sarvodaya Karnataka Party’s (SKP) Darshan Puttanaiah, son of late farmer leader K S Puttanaiah, from Melukote constituency in Mandya district.

Though there were many aspirants for the party ticket from Melukote, the Congress high command has strategically left the seat to the KRRS, that has a strong cadre across Mandya and Mysuru districts. Its support would brighten the prospects of its Congress candidates in the Vokkaliga heartland.

Noted writer Devanoor Mahadeva, who heads the SKP, and his followers had participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader had also held interactions with KRRS activists and farmers during his 500-km long walk through Karnataka.

In Kollegal, the Congress has reposed faith in AR Krishnamurthy, who had lost the assembly election by one vote against R Dhruvanarayana in Santhemarahalli constituency. Although former MLAs S Jayanna and S Balaraj had thrown their weight between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, hoping to get the party ticket, the high command picked Krishnamurthy, who organised the party for the past five years in Kollegal assembly segment.

This has evoked dissent among supporters of Jayanna and Balaraj, who said he will take a decision after holding talks with senior Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, the stalemate over the candidate for Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies continues. In Krishnaraja, former CM Siddaramaiah is backing loyalist and former MLA MK Somashekar, while KR Naveen Kumar, a Youth Congress leader from the Brahmin community, is also lobbying for the ticket, claiming Brahmins forms a chunk of the electorate.

In Chamaraja, the Congress ticket has turned into a prestige issue between two former CMs -- Siddaramaiah and M Veerappa Moily. Siddaramaiah wants his man Harish Gowda to be fielded, while Moily is backing his follower Vasu, though both Gowda and Vasu belong to the Vokkaliga community.

Defector accommodated

After a long wait for minister C N Narayana Gowda to join the Congress and contest from KR Pet in Mandya district, the party has fielded B L Devaraj, who had contested the byelection on a JDS ticket and lost to the BJP. He joined the Congress a couple of days ago.

The Congress is feeling the heat as more than seven candidates, including former MLA K B Chandrashekar, had sought tickets and even vandalised the Congress office over reports that Narayana Gowda would join the party.

MYSURU: In a bid to contain the influence of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who announced her support to the BJP, and win over the Karnataka Raitha Rajya Sangha (KRRS) cadre, the Congress has decided not to field any candidate against Sarvodaya Karnataka Party’s (SKP) Darshan Puttanaiah, son of late farmer leader K S Puttanaiah, from Melukote constituency in Mandya district. Though there were many aspirants for the party ticket from Melukote, the Congress high command has strategically left the seat to the KRRS, that has a strong cadre across Mandya and Mysuru districts. Its support would brighten the prospects of its Congress candidates in the Vokkaliga heartland. Noted writer Devanoor Mahadeva, who heads the SKP, and his followers had participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader had also held interactions with KRRS activists and farmers during his 500-km long walk through Karnataka.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Kollegal, the Congress has reposed faith in AR Krishnamurthy, who had lost the assembly election by one vote against R Dhruvanarayana in Santhemarahalli constituency. Although former MLAs S Jayanna and S Balaraj had thrown their weight between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, hoping to get the party ticket, the high command picked Krishnamurthy, who organised the party for the past five years in Kollegal assembly segment. This has evoked dissent among supporters of Jayanna and Balaraj, who said he will take a decision after holding talks with senior Congress leaders. Meanwhile, the stalemate over the candidate for Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies continues. In Krishnaraja, former CM Siddaramaiah is backing loyalist and former MLA MK Somashekar, while KR Naveen Kumar, a Youth Congress leader from the Brahmin community, is also lobbying for the ticket, claiming Brahmins forms a chunk of the electorate. In Chamaraja, the Congress ticket has turned into a prestige issue between two former CMs -- Siddaramaiah and M Veerappa Moily. Siddaramaiah wants his man Harish Gowda to be fielded, while Moily is backing his follower Vasu, though both Gowda and Vasu belong to the Vokkaliga community. Defector accommodated After a long wait for minister C N Narayana Gowda to join the Congress and contest from KR Pet in Mandya district, the party has fielded B L Devaraj, who had contested the byelection on a JDS ticket and lost to the BJP. He joined the Congress a couple of days ago. The Congress is feeling the heat as more than seven candidates, including former MLA K B Chandrashekar, had sought tickets and even vandalised the Congress office over reports that Narayana Gowda would join the party.