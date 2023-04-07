Congress MLA's car seized in Karnataka for violating model code of conduct

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enforcement agencies seized a car belonging to Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy with mobile phones and sarees. With Karnataka assembly elections due on May 10, the seizure was effected at a check post in Tilaknagar police station limits on account of a violation of the model code of conduct. The sarees and mobile phones were allegedly meant for distribution to voters.

Articles worth over Rs. 77 cr seized across Karnataka

Authorities have seized cash, material, liquor, drugs, etc worth Rs. 77,93,28,993 across the state since the model code of conduct came into effect in Karnataka.

The agencies have seized Rs.27,38,21,221 in cash and 4,25,127 litres of liquor worth Rs. 26,38,67,100. Similarly, 25.24 kgs of gold worth Rs. 9,87,01,791 and freebies worth Rs. 12,48,57,991 have also been seized.

Police authorities have booked 627 FIRs with regard to seizures. While 47,718 weapons have been deposited, 10 arms were impounded and 11 arms licenses have been cancelled, since the model code of conduct came into effect.

2,106 cases were booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which, 3,222 persons were bound over. 5,218 non-bailable warrants were issued from the date of the announcement of elections.

