In a 1st, radio tracking used to study insect prey pattern 

BENGALURU: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) undertook a study to understand the prey pattern of Lesser False Vampire Bats (LFVB) for two years, seeking an answer to the question- What is it about katydid (bush cricket) females that makes them more attractive to bats?

Consequently, they launched the first radio-tracking study in India. A team of researchers from Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc glued 0.15g radio transmitters on the backs of male and female katydids and studied their pattern for two seasons during 2020 and 21 in Mala village near Kudremukh National Park.

The study was published in the Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology.

Kasturi Saha, student, CES, IISc, who is part of the study team told TNIE that these LFVBs are insectivorous and the study was an attempt at understanding their pattern. “We found a lot more remnants of female wings than males. It was unusual as females are usually silent when compared to males, who make calls to attract females for mating. Thus this study was taken up to know why LFVB are more attracted to females,” she said.

It might be possible that the female katydid are larger than males and might be more nutritious, and are thus more preferred.

To test it, researchers focused on a group of katydids called whistlers, in which the females are almost double the size and weight of males. Researchers presented the free-flying whistler females and males to bats in large outdoor cage. Surprisingly, the bats approached both males and females with equal frequency. In this experimental setup, females escaped capture more often than males. “So the theory that the size or nutrition value of females increased risk of their predation was ruled out,” she said.

The researchers then pore into a third possibility that perhaps the females were flying out more often, and for this, they glued tiny radio transmitters onto the backs of male and female katydids and tracked them.

“We found that females tend to move 1.5 times more frequently and 1.8 times farther than males. Thus, it was concluded that flying more frequently and travelling longer distances put females at higher risk of being hunted by bats than males. A possible reason for these frequent long flights was because females might be moving around in search of mates and suitable locations to lay eggs,” Kasturi added.

The researchers are now studying the diet pattern of the LFVB during breeding and non-breeding seasons, and also if the choice of females over males had any impact on the egg-laying pattern and sex ratio.

