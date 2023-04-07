Home States Karnataka

IOCL senior manager jumps off Unity Building, dies   

The deceased Aparna Kumari, was staying with her two children at her residence in Victoria Layout in Ashoknagar. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old senior manager of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) died by suicide after jumping off the third floor of Unity Building in SJ Park police station limits near BBMP head office around 7 pm on Thursday.

An eyewitness, Prem told the police that the victim jumped through the window.  An office staff made a futile attempt to rescue her by trying to grab her hand and pull her back. The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

R Srinivas Gowda, DCP, Central, told TNIE, “She was suffering from depression, which could be a reason for taking the extreme step. She was also recently transferred from Bengaluru to Odisha,” the DCP added.

The victim has left behind a three-paragraph suicide note in her diary, which was recovered by the SJ Park police officers, who visited the office. The victim’s mobile phone has also been seized, and the police have recorded the statement of some her colleagues.

