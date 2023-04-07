Home States Karnataka

Is AAP a national party? Decision before April 13

Even after three months, the ECI has not taken any decision, and therefore, AAP moved court.

Image of AAP supporters used for representation (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will decide on an application filed by AAP to grant it national party status before April 13. Recording the ECI’s submission, Justice M Nagaprasanna disposed of AAP’s petition seeking directions to the ECI to consider its application filed in December 2022 for the grant of national party status under clause 6B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

In its petition, AAP pointed out that in an official release on March 29, 2023, ECI had mentioned that “the issue of the AAP being granted the status of a national party has been received”. Even after three months, the ECI has not taken any decision, and therefore, AAP moved to court.

It also contended that ECI already has the statement showing the number of votes polled in state elections, clearly showing that the party’s performance makes it eligible to be recognised as a national party.  

