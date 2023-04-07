Karnataka polls: BJP Parliamentary Board to meet on April 8 to finalise candidates

By PTI

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the BJP's State Election Committee has shortlisted three names per constituency for the May 10 Assembly polls and the Parliamentary Board will meet in New Delhi on April 8 to discuss and finalise the list of candidates.

The Chief Minister is leaving for New Delhi this evening.

"Tomorrow our Parliamentary Board meeting is there (in Delhi). After discussions today and tomorrow (on candidates) the Parliamentary Board will meet to finalise," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Opinions have been gathered from constituency and district level, after which the State Election Committee has discussed and has shortlisted three names (per constituency), it will be discussed and finalised by the Parliamentary Board in Delhi."

Ticket aspirants are waiting for the BJP to announce the list of candidates, with the election date approaching.

Election notification will be issued on April 13, while the last date for filing nominations is April 20. The Congress has announced candidates for 166 out of total 224 seats, while JD(S) has announced one list of 93 candidates.

The BJP which aims to come back to power with an absolute majority has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

