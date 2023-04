Turncoats get place in Congress' 2nd list 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has accommodated all turncoats in its second list of 42 candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections. The party released its second list here on Thursday. The suspense over Kolar constituency continues.

As expected Baburao Chinchansur, who played a key role in defeating AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in LS polls in Kalaburagi, and former Kudligi MLA NY Gopalakrishna, have been given Gurumitkal and Molakalmuru tickets, respectively.

JDS leaders – former Gubbi MLA SR Srinivas, BL Devaraj from KR Pete in Mandya district and Siddegowda from Chamundeshwari, cinestar Doddanna’s son-in-law KC Veerendra (Pappy) from the Lingayat community from Chitradurga, have been given tickets.

Former BJP MLA VS Patil has been given a ticket for Yellapur seat in Uttara Kannada. The only exception that a turncoat missed the ticket is YSV Datta of Kadur, who had joined the Congress from JDS. The party has cleared Anand KS. Badami seat has been declared for former MLA BB Chimmanakatt’s son Bheemasen B Chimma­nakatti.

Former minister Vinay Kulkarni has been cleared for Dharwad. Former CM N Dharam Singh’s elder son Vijay Dharam Singh has been given a ticket for Basavakalyan. His younger brother Ajay Dharam Singh will contest from Jewargi. Former ministers Kimmane Ratnakar (Tirtahalli) and H Anjaneya (Holalkere) are on the list. Interestingly, Manthar Gowda will contest from Madikeri.

In Bengaluru, Congress has given tickets to V Raghunath Naidu (Padmanabha Nagara), Keshavamurthy (Mahalakshmi Layout), S Balaraj Gowda (Yeshwantpur) and Keshavraj (Yelahanka).

