‘Unstable’ youth kills 85-year-old woman, rapes her  

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A gruesome incident of a 30-year-old unmarried man raping an 85-year-old woman after murdering her has been reported from Yerehalli village in Arasikere taluk. Hariram Shankar, SP, said the incident occurred recently.

The accused Mithun Kumar and his mother were working in a field when they saw the victim, a resident of Madalu village, walking on the wrong road to her house. At this juncture, the accused’s mother told him to drop her home on his motorcycle.

Mithun, who made the victim sit on his motorcycle, took her to a nearby field and attempted to molest her. When she resisted, the accused hit her forehead with a stone, killing her. He then allegedly raped the victim, the SP said.

He said one of the villagers stated that Mithun was caught when he allegedly attempted to rape elderly women a few years ago. But the villagers resolved the matter after warning him. The police suspect he is mentally unstable. Mithun narrated the incident without any hesitation and he “behaves like a child”, police said.

