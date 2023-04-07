Will BJP dent Congress' prospects in Kharge’s turf?

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Winning the Chittapur (SC-Reserve) constituency in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections is a matter of prestige for the Congress as it was once represented by the present All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

While the Congress is confident of bagging the seat, represented by incumbent Priyank Kharge, son of the AICC chief, the BJP is banking on the caste combination and the governance of the State and Union governments, to wrest the seat from the Grand Old Party. Political pundits, however, opine that a clear picture will only emerge after the BJP announces its candidate.

Priyank has represented the constituency for the last 10 years and is presently the head of the communication and social media wing of the KPCC. Prior to being declared a reserved constituency in 2008, Chittapur was a general constituency represented by the Koli-Kabbaliga leader Baburao Chinchansur of the Congress in 1989, 1994 and 1999. In 2004, Vishwanath Patil Hebbal of JDS defeated Chinchansur.

After delimitation in 2008, Malikarjun Kharge, who represented Gurmitkal (which was an SC-Reserved constituency and part of the undivided Gulbarga district then) for eight terms from 1972 to 2004, shifted base to Chittapur after Gurmitkal became a general constituency and Chittapur an SC-Reserved segment.

Priyank had to taste his maiden defeat in the bypolls in 2009 (as Mallikarjun Kharge resigned as MLA post to contest Lok Sabha elections) in the hands of BJP’s late Valmiki Kamalu Naik. In the 2013 elections, Priyank defeated Naik by a margin of 31,191 votes and by 4,393 votes in the 2018 polls.

The return of Chinchansur to Congress from BJP is a big boost for the GoP in Chittapur as close to 35,000 voters belong to his Koli-Kabbaliga-Kuruba community. Former minister Revu Naik Belamgi, a Banjara community leader, who joined the Congress quitting JDS, will also help Priyank as the constituency has about 30,000 Lambani and SC/ST voters each, besides 40,000 Lingayat voters.

On the other hand, BJP is hopeful of winning Chittapur this time based on caste calculations. Lingayats, considered a strong vote bank for the BJP, are about 40,000 in number. SC/ST voters too might vote in favour of BJP due to the recent order on internal reservation, opined political pundits. “There are a large number of voters belonging to the Banjara community.

They have been supporting the BJP since the beginning. Also, there are close to 15,000 voters of the Waddar community,” claims convener of district BJP election committee Amaranth Patil. He says the development works implemented by the double-engine government in Chittapur will help the BJP. Several residents of the town told TNIE that they are yet to decide who will they vote for on May 10. “Development has taken place... but we don’t know whom to give credit. We want a stable government,” a resident said.

Speaking to TNIE, Priyank said that his clean image would help him win the seat. “There is no allegation of corruption against me,” he said. He said there has been no communal violence in Chittapur for the last 10 years. “I have developed a township at Wadi and distributed Hakku Patras to 1,000 beneficiaries. All villages and cities are connected with good roads. An education hub has been established at Nagavi,” Priyank said. The MLA said he is banking on the development works implemented by him to help him win the seat.

KALABURAGI: Winning the Chittapur (SC-Reserve) constituency in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections is a matter of prestige for the Congress as it was once represented by the present All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge. While the Congress is confident of bagging the seat, represented by incumbent Priyank Kharge, son of the AICC chief, the BJP is banking on the caste combination and the governance of the State and Union governments, to wrest the seat from the Grand Old Party. Political pundits, however, opine that a clear picture will only emerge after the BJP announces its candidate. Priyank has represented the constituency for the last 10 years and is presently the head of the communication and social media wing of the KPCC. Prior to being declared a reserved constituency in 2008, Chittapur was a general constituency represented by the Koli-Kabbaliga leader Baburao Chinchansur of the Congress in 1989, 1994 and 1999. In 2004, Vishwanath Patil Hebbal of JDS defeated Chinchansur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After delimitation in 2008, Malikarjun Kharge, who represented Gurmitkal (which was an SC-Reserved constituency and part of the undivided Gulbarga district then) for eight terms from 1972 to 2004, shifted base to Chittapur after Gurmitkal became a general constituency and Chittapur an SC-Reserved segment. Priyank had to taste his maiden defeat in the bypolls in 2009 (as Mallikarjun Kharge resigned as MLA post to contest Lok Sabha elections) in the hands of BJP’s late Valmiki Kamalu Naik. In the 2013 elections, Priyank defeated Naik by a margin of 31,191 votes and by 4,393 votes in the 2018 polls. The return of Chinchansur to Congress from BJP is a big boost for the GoP in Chittapur as close to 35,000 voters belong to his Koli-Kabbaliga-Kuruba community. Former minister Revu Naik Belamgi, a Banjara community leader, who joined the Congress quitting JDS, will also help Priyank as the constituency has about 30,000 Lambani and SC/ST voters each, besides 40,000 Lingayat voters. On the other hand, BJP is hopeful of winning Chittapur this time based on caste calculations. Lingayats, considered a strong vote bank for the BJP, are about 40,000 in number. SC/ST voters too might vote in favour of BJP due to the recent order on internal reservation, opined political pundits. “There are a large number of voters belonging to the Banjara community. They have been supporting the BJP since the beginning. Also, there are close to 15,000 voters of the Waddar community,” claims convener of district BJP election committee Amaranth Patil. He says the development works implemented by the double-engine government in Chittapur will help the BJP. Several residents of the town told TNIE that they are yet to decide who will they vote for on May 10. “Development has taken place... but we don’t know whom to give credit. We want a stable government,” a resident said. Speaking to TNIE, Priyank said that his clean image would help him win the seat. “There is no allegation of corruption against me,” he said. He said there has been no communal violence in Chittapur for the last 10 years. “I have developed a township at Wadi and distributed Hakku Patras to 1,000 beneficiaries. All villages and cities are connected with good roads. An education hub has been established at Nagavi,” Priyank said. The MLA said he is banking on the development works implemented by him to help him win the seat.