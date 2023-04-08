BJP candidates list likely on April 8th: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the BJP Parliamentary Board, which will meet on Saturday, may finalise the party's candidates' list for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. Bommai said the party has conducted a survey to assess the winnability of candidates at the constituency and district levels and the core committee has discussed it at the state level. Two to three candidates have been shortlisted for each constituency and the board will take a final decision. Asked if the party will field minister V Somanna against Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna, the CM said no decision has been taken in this regard yet. The board will discuss candidates for all constituencies.