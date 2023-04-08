Home States Karnataka

Give double-engine BJP government full mandate, says Piyush Goyal 

Gopal Reddy, FKCCI president, said that almost a dozen association heads came up with their demand and suggestions for BJP manifesto.

Published: 08th April 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at a meeting organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday, appealed to the gathering to give BJP a full mandate to help the double engine government sustain its development works. 

He claimed that there has been massive progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has stressed on the importance of health, education, agriculture, and other sectors  “India has emerged as a country of opportunities,” he said, adding that 80 crore people have been benefitted through the One Nation One Ration Card scheme. “Under PM’s leadership we will transform Karnataka,” he asserted.

Gopal Reddy, FKCCI president, said that almost a dozen association heads came up with their demand and suggestions for the BJP manifesto. It will also be shared with Congress and JDS. S Sampathraman, chairman, All-India Manufacturing Association, said he has suggested better road connectivity like the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway for other districts too. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and MP PC Mohan and others were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal BJP Narendra Modi One Nation One Ration Card
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp