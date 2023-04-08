Give double-engine BJP government full mandate, says Piyush Goyal 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at a meeting organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday, appealed to the gathering to give BJP a full mandate to help the double engine government sustain its development works.

He claimed that there has been massive progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has stressed on the importance of health, education, agriculture, and other sectors “India has emerged as a country of opportunities,” he said, adding that 80 crore people have been benefitted through the One Nation One Ration Card scheme. “Under PM’s leadership we will transform Karnataka,” he asserted.

Gopal Reddy, FKCCI president, said that almost a dozen association heads came up with their demand and suggestions for the BJP manifesto. It will also be shared with Congress and JDS. S Sampathraman, chairman, All-India Manufacturing Association, said he has suggested better road connectivity like the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway for other districts too. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and MP PC Mohan and others were also present.

