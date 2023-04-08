It’s virtual war as parties let loose cyber warriors ahead of Karnataka assembly elections

Chetan MG By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just about a month for Assembly elections in the state, leaders of various parties are busy campaigning, bearing the brunt of the scorching sun. But giving a major push to political parties from behind the scenes are the cyber warriors, who are burning the midnight oil, setting narratives, and planning strategies and counter-strategies.

With the rapid penetration of the internet in rural areas — besides the foot-on-the-ground campaigning — elections are being fought on the virtual battlefield. All major political parties have their own teams of cyberwarriors, handling their social media accounts. The teams are a mix of professionals and volunteers working in consultation with the party leaders.

The Congress and JDS have a dedicated team of 18-20 and 25-30 members, respectively. The BJP has set up state and district-level teams, besides a dedicated team for each assembly segment.

Chairman of KPCC Communications and Social Media Cell Priyank Kharge, MLA, said the Congress is not in a defending mode, but on the offensive, this time, citing the examples of ‘40% Sarkara’, ‘PayCM’ and ‘Kivi Mele Hoova’ (Flower on ear) campaigns.

“Our team is just debunking the narratives and theories of BJP and its troll armies, which we were not doing effectively earlier. We are also exposing the corruption in the government and ensuring they reach people through out-of-the-box thinking and catchy phrases. There are multiple rounds of checks to ensure that the posts are backed by facts and figures,” Kharge said, adding that occupying the mind space of youngsters is the key while retaining them is a challenge.

JDS appears to be more focused and organised than ever in reaching out to the masses through digital platforms. KA Thippeswamy, MLC and in charge of the party’s social media, said experts have been roped in and training has been provided to all team members.

“This time we are more organised and have ramped up our capacity. We are creating social media profiles of all candidates and are focusing on posts related to constituency-specific issues with solutions for the same.

‘BJP’s reach 3 times more than Cong’s’

“While other parties push their ideologies on social media, we stick to our priorities, such as matters related to this land, water and identity of Kannada and Kannadigas,” Thippeswamy said. Vikas Puttur, who heads the BJP’s state digital media cell, said the party has formed 10 divisions across the state and has conducted digital media conclaves in each district.

“Our campaign’s focus is only on the achievements of our government and our vision of development. We restrain from attacking other parties or leaders. We have three times more reach than that of Congress and 10 times more than that of JDS. Also, if we take the top 10 politicians of the state with the highest number of followers on social media, six are from BJP,” he said.

