Karnataka assembly elections: Rebels may mar Congress prospects in 12 seats

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress party, which has announced its second list of 42 candidates, is facing rebellion from those who have not been given tickets. They are likely to make it tough for the party’s official candidates in over 12 assembly constituencies in the May 10 elections.

JDS is likely to benefit from this rebellion as it has approached many of them and is likely to field them as its candidates. Either they win as JDS nominees or mar the chances of Congress candidates as they are considered formidable candidates. BJP may also benefit from them, according to political pundits.

For instance in Chitradurga, former MLC Raghu Achar was approached by JDS MLC TA Saravana on Friday. Achar is likely to join JDS on April 14. The Congress has given a ticket to actor Doddanna’s son-in-law KC Veerendra (Pappy), who was defeated as JDS candidate in the 2018 elections. Another aspirant from the same constituency SK Basavaraj has been denied a Congress ticket.

In Kadur, former MLA YSV Datta, who quit JDS and joined Congress, has not been given a ticket.

Datta will hold a meeting of his supporters on Sunday to decide his next course of action. He may go back to JDS, a source told TNIE. It depends on CLP leader Siddaramaiah’s talks with Datta on how the Congress will accommodate him in the party, the source added.

In Datta’s case, an audio in which he had predicted that KPCC president DK Shivakumar is unlikely to become CM if the Congress comes back to power may have spoiled his chances. The Congress has given a ticket to KS Anand, a Kuruba, who was defeated in the last elections.

Cong to blame for rebellion in party?

Congress has received a jolt in the home turf of former DCM G Parameshwara with veteran leader S Shafi Ahmed quitting. His son-in-law and former MLA Rafeek Ahmed, who was defeated in the 2018 polls, has been denied a ticket. Parameshwara preferred a political novice, Iqbal Ahmed, for Tumakuru. A decade ago when Parameshwara was all set to become KPCC chief, Shafi went against him writing to the then AICC president Sonia Gandhi not to elevate him, which cost Rafeek dear, sources said.

In Kalghatgi, former minister Santhosh L Lad has been preferred over Nagaraj Chebbi, who may rebel.

In Belur, Congress selected B Shivaram over Rajashekar. Likewise in Savadatti, Vishwas Vasanth Vaidya is facing rebellion from Soudabha Chopra. In Gokak, Ashok Kadadi is facing rebellion from Ashok Pujary. In Kittur, DB Inamdar, who sought a ticket for his son or daughter-in-law, may work against Babasaheb Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar’s lieutenant.

In Yadgir, Chinnareddy Patil is Congress’ official candidate. But former minister AB Malaka Reddy’s daughter Anuraga may contest against him. The Congress can alone be blamed for the rebellion in the party. It had asked all aspirants to apply for tickets by depositing Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5,000 as application fees.

