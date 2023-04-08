Ready for a fight in Shiggaon: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Challenging the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is vying for the Grand Old Party to field a suitable candidate, as he is not in favour of getting elected unopposed. Addressing a BJP meeting here on Friday, Bommai said, “Let anybody come into the field, I am ready to fight."

"However, the other candidate should come up with a new strategy, since the battle this time will be a new one.” Once again, ruling out the prospect of contesting from other constituencies in place of Shiggaon, he said, though he has received requests from several quarters, he would fight from Shiggaon only.

In the next five years, he would take up the development work matching the level of the last 15 years.

He said the people of Shiggaon have always identified good things and always stood behind him, despite a spate of disinformation campaigns. People in Bengaluru and Delhi are planning to defeat him, but he has confidence in the voters of the constituency, the CM said.

