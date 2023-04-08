Home States Karnataka

Ready for a fight in Shiggaon: CM Bommai

He said the people of Shiggaon have always identified good things and always stood behind him, despite a spate of disinformation campaigns.

Published: 08th April 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomes new entrants into the BJP fold in Haveri on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomes new entrants into the BJP fold in Haveri on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Challenging the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is vying for the Grand Old Party to field a suitable candidate, as he is not in favour of getting elected unopposed. Addressing a BJP meeting here on Friday, Bommai said, “Let anybody come into the field, I am ready to fight."

"However, the other candidate should come up with a new strategy, since the battle this time will be a new one.” Once again, ruling out the prospect of contesting from other constituencies in place of Shiggaon, he said, though he has received requests from several quarters, he would fight from Shiggaon only.

In the next five years, he would take up the development work matching the level of the last 15 years.

He said the people of Shiggaon have always identified good things and always stood behind him, despite a spate of disinformation campaigns. People in Bengaluru and Delhi are planning to defeat him, but he has confidence in the voters of the constituency, the CM said.

READ HERE:

Kunnur joins Congress, may make it difficult for Bommai in Shiggaon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Bommai Shiggaon Karnataka assembly elections 2023
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp