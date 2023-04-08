Home States Karnataka

Veteran’s advice for voters: Don’t waste your ballot 

His has a special appeal to the 7 lakh new voters in Karnataka -- to choose their elected representative with care.

Published: 08th April 2023 06:29 AM

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s RG Subramanyam has a fervent appeal to all voters: Don’t waste your vote. He should know the value of the ballot: At age 96, he has voted in 17 Lok Sabha elections and multiple other polls since 1952. Subramanyam, who retired as chief engineer of the irrigation department of the Gujarat government, comes as an inspiration to many voters as he has never missed voting since the election process began in independent India. 

He has a special appeal to the 7 lakh new voters in Karnataka -- to choose their elected representative with care. With April 10 being the last date for new voters to register for voting power, Subramanyam appealed to youths who are set to turn 18 by April 10, to register as soon as possible.

Subramanyam, who graduated from BMS College in Bengaluru, landed a job as a junior engineer with the irrigation department in Bombay-Gujarat state in 1951, and voted in the first Lok Sabha election in 1952. After his retirement in 1986, Subramanyam moved to Bengaluru in 1988 with his family. “I have voted in 17 Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Gujarat state till 1986, and after retirement, I moved to Karnataka and voted in municipal as well as state elections here,” Subramanyam told TNIE. Having traced the political path the country has taken over the decades, he is now set to vote in the May 10 election.  

Commenting on urban apathy in Bengaluru city, where the voting percentage touched just 55 per cent in the 2013 and 2018 assembly elections, Subramanyam said, “Election day is a holiday, but people in Bengaluru are averse to come out and vote. This should change. For each booth, there are hardly 1,000 voters and it takes a few minutes to reach the nearest polling station and cast a vote. Now, the Election Commission has given the option to check real-time queues at the polling station and also parking spaces nearby. People should make use of this and vote.” 

Subramanyam has motivated his wife RS Lalitha, and daughters Dr Jayashree and Dr Jyothi Mannari to exercise their voting power religiously, and the family is now looking forward to the May 10 democratic ritual.

