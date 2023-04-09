Election officials seize Rs 39 lakh worth silver items from Boney Kapoor family

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Election officials on Friday seized 66 kg of silver utensils and ornaments worth Rs 39 lakh belonging to the family of Bollywood director Boney Kapoor, husband of late actor Sridevi, at Hebbalu toll checkpost on Pune-Bengaluru NH 48 here.

The articles, packed in five boxes, were being transported in a BMW car from Chennai to Mumbai. During interrogation, driver Sulthan Khan and Hari Singh, who was in the car, did not give proper replies to a team of officials headed by Raghunath.

The Davanagere rural police, who registered a complaint, said the articles belonged to the family of Boney Kapoor. Further interrogation is on.

