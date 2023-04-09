Home States Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi’s Jai Bharat rally in Kolar in Kolar postponed to April 16

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that Rahul will also inaugurate the Indira Gandhi Bhavan constructed in the vicinity of KPCC office in Bengaluru. 

Published: 09th April 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

RahulGandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jai Bharat’ rally in Kolar has once again been deferred. The rally, which was to be held on April 9 was first postponed to April 10, and has now been put off to April 16. The former Wayanad MP will address a mega rally for the first time after being disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha following sentencing in a defamation case by a court in Surat . 

The decision to hold the rally in Kolar assumes significance as it was where Rahul made the speech in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha election that led to a defamation case being filed against him. 

“Congress leaders from across the country will take part in the Kolar rally,” he added. Shivakumar said that the rally was postponed in the wake of selection of candidates to fight the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls and filing of nominations (last date is April 20). “We requested for the rally to be postponed and Rahul agreed,” he maintained. 

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Jai Bharat Kolar
