Traffic jam hits Bandipur forest  

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Bandipur forest witnessed traffic jams for more than 6 km as the Tamil Nadu forest department checked all the vehicles entering Tamil Nadu and collected green tax. The tourists heading to Nilgiri Hills and Ooty were stranded.

The Mysuru-Nanjangud road also saw lines of vehicles ground to a halt, as the forest department had announced the closure of vehicular traffic on the highway in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit.

The police have also banned vehicle movement on the Mysuru-Nanjangud road and the Gundlupet highway, and all vehicles have been diverted via the ring road, and can take T Narsipura to reach Chamarajanagar.

MYSURU: The Bandipur forest witnessed traffic jams for more than 6 km as the Tamil Nadu forest department checked all the vehicles entering Tamil Nadu and collected green tax. The tourists heading to Nilgiri Hills and Ooty were stranded. The Mysuru-Nanjangud road also saw lines of vehicles ground to a halt, as the forest department had announced the closure of vehicular traffic on the highway in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit. The police have also banned vehicle movement on the Mysuru-Nanjangud road and the Gundlupet highway, and all vehicles have been diverted via the ring road, and can take T Narsipura to reach Chamarajanagar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });