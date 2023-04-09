Home States Karnataka

Traffic jam hits Bandipur forest  

The Mysuru-Nanjangud road also saw lines of vehicles ground to a halt, as the forest department had announced the closure of vehicular traffic on the highway in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Published: 09th April 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bandipur forests

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Bandipur forest witnessed traffic jams for more than 6 km as the Tamil Nadu forest department checked all the vehicles entering Tamil Nadu and collected green tax. The tourists heading to Nilgiri Hills and Ooty were stranded.

The Mysuru-Nanjangud road also saw lines of vehicles ground to a halt, as the forest department had announced the closure of vehicular traffic on the highway in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit.

The police have also banned vehicle movement on the Mysuru-Nanjangud road and the Gundlupet highway, and all vehicles have been diverted via the ring road, and can take T Narsipura to reach Chamarajanagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipur forest
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp