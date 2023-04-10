Home States Karnataka

BJP's first list of 170-180 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections by Monday evening: Yediyurappa

There is one more meeting today to finalise the list, the Karnataka BJP strongman said, adding that he is confident of its release by this evening

Published: 10th April 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP will release this evening its first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, the party's Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.

"The list will be released by this evening," the former Chief Minister told reporters in New Delhi.

There is one more meeting today to finalise the list, the Karnataka BJP strongman said, adding that he is confident of its release by this evening.

He said 170 to 180 names would be announced in the first list.

