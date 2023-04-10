Gail reduces prices of piped gas, CNG by Rs 7 per unit

Home States Karnataka

GAIL

GAIL (India) Limited. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In line with the Union government’s guidelines to pass on new domestic gas pricing benefits to its customers, GAIL Gas Ltd is steering its pricing mechanism. 

The company on Sunday announced a reduction in prices of its Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 7 per unit in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts and Dakshina Kannada. 

The prices came into effect on Sunday, and they stood at Rs 51.50 per standard cubic metre (SCM) for PNG and Rs 82.50 per kg for CNG. “The new guidelines aim to establish a stable pricing regime for consumers. The usage of CNG and PNG as a preferred fuel will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and improve the quality of life”, said a press release.

