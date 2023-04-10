It is natural for state leaders to have CM dream: Tharoor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday felt that it is normal for state Congress president DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah to have chief ministerial ambitions. He also indirectly ruled out the possibility of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the Karnataka chief minister as the latter has been in national politics and is at the helm of affairs in the Grand Old Party.

“Kharge is a very respected party president ... We are all giving him our full support. The Congress has a tradition of not discussing its CM candidate before the elections... it is a healthy practice,” he told reporters here.

He said the Congress wants its leader to focus on winning the election first. “And once the elections are won, I am sure that we can have more time to discuss various options. Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have clearly said that they are united. The truth is that. It is normal in any kind of party politics for individuals to have exceptional personal qualities, professional abilities, and political aspirations,” he added.

“At the end of the day, whenever Congress has won the election and formed a government, one person will become the CM and others move on,” he added. Tharoor criticised the BJP’s Christian outreach in states like Kerala. He said that the saffron party might try similar things in Karnataka.

BENGALURU: MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday felt that it is normal for state Congress president DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah to have chief ministerial ambitions. He also indirectly ruled out the possibility of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the Karnataka chief minister as the latter has been in national politics and is at the helm of affairs in the Grand Old Party. “Kharge is a very respected party president ... We are all giving him our full support. The Congress has a tradition of not discussing its CM candidate before the elections... it is a healthy practice,” he told reporters here. He said the Congress wants its leader to focus on winning the election first. “And once the elections are won, I am sure that we can have more time to discuss various options. Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have clearly said that they are united. The truth is that. It is normal in any kind of party politics for individuals to have exceptional personal qualities, professional abilities, and political aspirations,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “At the end of the day, whenever Congress has won the election and formed a government, one person will become the CM and others move on,” he added. Tharoor criticised the BJP’s Christian outreach in states like Kerala. He said that the saffron party might try similar things in Karnataka.