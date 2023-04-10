More data to come in, final tiger estimates report in July

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The partial release of all India Tiger Estimates by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has raised many eyebrows among officials in the forest departments of various states, including Karnataka and by experts.

A senior MoEFCC official told The New Indian Express: “The state-wise assessment will take time as these are only the camera trap images that have been released. The final report with state-wise data will be released on July 29- International Tiger Day.”

While experts and forest department officials have also raised questions over the decline in tiger numbers in the Western Ghats landscape, they have also appreciated the potential area of the Sharavathi landscape and the Kali tiger reserve that the MoEFCC and WII point to in the report.

The basic question they ask is: “When the report releases all India figure of 3,167 tigers and the landscape break-up, why hasn’t the state-wise reports been released?”. They also question the methodology adopted in the assessment as the data has not been made public for assessment.

An official from WII added that the information shared so far is only of the tiger reserves and select buffer zones. The areas outside forest patches, which were included are yet to compiled. Also the report does not include the cub count. Thus it has been mentioned as a preliminary assessment and the final report will show a rise in numbers.

Forest department officials and experts however question how the Western Ghats landscape shows a drop in numbers, by 157. “Western Ghats is the most protected landscape and covers 12 tiger reserves. By showing a decline, this is an indication that the numbers in Karnataka and southern states will show a decline. The oldest and most dense landscape is difficult to access by all. Thus prominence is given to camera trap assessment and foot patrolling, but the drop from 981 tigers in 2018 to 824 in 2022 is worrisome,” pointed an expert.

Western Ghats landscape includes- Kali, Parambikulam, Periyar, Anamalai, KMTR, Bhadra, Nagarhole, Bandipur, Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam, Srivilliputhur Megamalai and BRT Hills.

“Western Ghats is a high-priority landscape and a prime source of water for many regions. A decline in tiger numbers also raises questions on the conservation methods being adopted by forest department officials,” said experts.

“The proclaimed goal for securing the long-term survival of tigers in the latest status report, is shockingly silent one key aspect – viz. ensuring tiger habitats free from incompatible human uses. Unless this issue is robustly addressed by taking up incentive-driven and site-specific voluntary resettlement projects in Special Purpose Vehicle mode, the future of tigers and also people marooned inside Tiger Reserves will be in peril,” said Praveen Bhargav, Trustee – Wildlife First.

“Due to the flawed approach they have stuck to, I do not lend credence to any of these country-wide numbers. They reported 3,642 tigers in 2002, brought it down to 1,411 in 2006 and now it is set at a minimum of 3,167,” said noted tiger expert K Ullas Karanth.

