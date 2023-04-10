Not just tigers, address concerns of Kannadigas too, Tharoor tells Modi  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the former, who went on a safari in Bandipur, should also address the concerns of the people of Karnataka as they are fed up with the misrule of the BJP government in the state.

He, however, clarified that he will not criticise Modi’s visit to Bandipur and the government’s wildlife conservation initiatives. Tharoor said that the present Union Government is continuing with the schemes introduced by the previous governments for wildlife conservation.

“I am glad that he (Modi) is preserving tigers... but we also want him to take steps for the wellbeing of Kannadigas. We all know that the Save Tiger project was initiated by the late PM Indira Gandhi. I don’t want to indulge in politics over animals,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was in the city for a two-day interaction with first-time voters and teachers, told reporters.

He also slammed the Basavaraj Bommai-led government saying that the people were tired of “40% commission” and wanted “100% commitment” that the Congress would give if voted to power. A host of leaders from other parties are joining the Congress ahead of the polls, he said, adding that it does show that people from other parties are seeing the Congress as an inevitable victorious party in the state.“Modi and Shah are not going to come here to govern. The government in Karnataka for the last four years will be held accountable as there are genuine concerns about price rise, and lack of support for unemployed graduates and housewives. These are the main issues that will be raised... not even the issue of Hindutva... we focus on the future and not the past,” the MP added.

He said that the BJP saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is no match for Modi will not also be an issue as Karnataka needs a better CM and better governance. “Rahul’s disqualification issue is alive. But we are going to raise state issues first... also, some national issues are bound to come up because Karnataka is a politically-aware state, especially the urban areas. There is a lot of consciousness and national issues... whether it is the issue of crony capitalism, national security, including what the Chinese are doing in our borders, as few soldiers even from Karnataka are serving in dangerous conditions,” he added.

Tharoor said the Congress will improve the infrastructure of Bengaluru, which used to be the pride of Karnataka and India but which is now becoming an embarrassment. “Whether it is state-level governance or urban governance, there are serious deficiencies that the Congress government will tackle,” Tharoor added. On the ongoing Karnataka Milk Federation-Amul controversy, the MP said that Brand Nandini should be protected and exported to more states. “... but getting too protectionist about it may not help the national economy,” he elaborated.

BENGALURU: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the former, who went on a safari in Bandipur, should also address the concerns of the people of Karnataka as they are fed up with the misrule of the BJP government in the state. He, however, clarified that he will not criticise Modi’s visit to Bandipur and the government’s wildlife conservation initiatives. Tharoor said that the present Union Government is continuing with the schemes introduced by the previous governments for wildlife conservation. “I am glad that he (Modi) is preserving tigers... but we also want him to take steps for the wellbeing of Kannadigas. We all know that the Save Tiger project was initiated by the late PM Indira Gandhi. I don’t want to indulge in politics over animals,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was in the city for a two-day interaction with first-time voters and teachers, told reporters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also slammed the Basavaraj Bommai-led government saying that the people were tired of “40% commission” and wanted “100% commitment” that the Congress would give if voted to power. A host of leaders from other parties are joining the Congress ahead of the polls, he said, adding that it does show that people from other parties are seeing the Congress as an inevitable victorious party in the state.“Modi and Shah are not going to come here to govern. The government in Karnataka for the last four years will be held accountable as there are genuine concerns about price rise, and lack of support for unemployed graduates and housewives. These are the main issues that will be raised... not even the issue of Hindutva... we focus on the future and not the past,” the MP added. He said that the BJP saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is no match for Modi will not also be an issue as Karnataka needs a better CM and better governance. “Rahul’s disqualification issue is alive. But we are going to raise state issues first... also, some national issues are bound to come up because Karnataka is a politically-aware state, especially the urban areas. There is a lot of consciousness and national issues... whether it is the issue of crony capitalism, national security, including what the Chinese are doing in our borders, as few soldiers even from Karnataka are serving in dangerous conditions,” he added. Tharoor said the Congress will improve the infrastructure of Bengaluru, which used to be the pride of Karnataka and India but which is now becoming an embarrassment. “Whether it is state-level governance or urban governance, there are serious deficiencies that the Congress government will tackle,” Tharoor added. On the ongoing Karnataka Milk Federation-Amul controversy, the MP said that Brand Nandini should be protected and exported to more states. “... but getting too protectionist about it may not help the national economy,” he elaborated.