Oscar stars seek houses for tribals at elephant camp

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Bellie, the star of the Oscar-winning documentary -- The Elephant Whisperers, requested PM Narendra Modi on Sunday to provide houses for all the Adivasis living in Theppakadu Elephant Camp and to help with the education of tribal children in the region.

Modi visited the elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu after a safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He met Bomman and Belli, who have dedicated their life to caring for orphan elephants and felicitated them for their noble service. The documentary film based on the couple won the Oscar award recently.

Talking to TNIE, Bellie said she is happy that Modi visited and felicitated them. “I requested Modi for houses for all the Adivasis in the camp, good roads and education for all the children of Adivasis. The Prime Minister asked me to visit the district collector’s office and get help. Modi said he will direct the authorities to attend to our problems,” she added.

She also said that Modi invited them to his residence in New Delhi. Bomman said he was thrilled after Modi sat next to him and put his hand around his shoulder.“We also requested laptops for our children who are pursuing education. The PM assured us he would look into our demands,” he said.

Bomman said the credit for their achievement should go to the elephant calf which brought them the Oscar award. “This is also a recognition for the forest department and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,” he said.

MYSURU: Bellie, the star of the Oscar-winning documentary -- The Elephant Whisperers, requested PM Narendra Modi on Sunday to provide houses for all the Adivasis living in Theppakadu Elephant Camp and to help with the education of tribal children in the region. Modi visited the elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu after a safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He met Bomman and Belli, who have dedicated their life to caring for orphan elephants and felicitated them for their noble service. The documentary film based on the couple won the Oscar award recently. Talking to TNIE, Bellie said she is happy that Modi visited and felicitated them. “I requested Modi for houses for all the Adivasis in the camp, good roads and education for all the children of Adivasis. The Prime Minister asked me to visit the district collector’s office and get help. Modi said he will direct the authorities to attend to our problems,” she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She also said that Modi invited them to his residence in New Delhi. Bomman said he was thrilled after Modi sat next to him and put his hand around his shoulder.“We also requested laptops for our children who are pursuing education. The PM assured us he would look into our demands,” he said. Bomman said the credit for their achievement should go to the elephant calf which brought them the Oscar award. “This is also a recognition for the forest department and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,” he said.