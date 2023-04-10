Home States Karnataka

Oscar stars seek houses for tribals at elephant camp

Bellie said she is happy that Modi visited and felicitated them. “I requested Modi for houses for all the Adivasis in the camp, good roads and education for all the children of Adivasis."

Published: 10th April 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Belli and Bomman during his visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Belli and Bomman during his visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Bellie, the star of the Oscar-winning documentary -- The Elephant Whisperers, requested PM Narendra Modi on Sunday to provide houses for all the Adivasis living in Theppakadu Elephant Camp and to help with the education of tribal children in the region.

Modi visited the elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu after a safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He met Bomman and Belli, who have dedicated their life to caring for orphan elephants and felicitated them for their noble service. The documentary film based on the couple won the Oscar award recently.

Talking to TNIE, Bellie said she is happy that Modi visited and felicitated them. “I requested Modi for houses for all the Adivasis in the camp, good roads and education for all the children of Adivasis. The Prime Minister asked me to visit the district collector’s office and get help. Modi said he will direct the authorities to attend to our problems,” she added.

She also said that Modi invited them to his residence in New Delhi. Bomman said he was thrilled after Modi sat next to him and put his hand around his shoulder.“We also requested laptops for our children who are pursuing education. The PM assured us he would look into our demands,” he said.

Bomman said the credit for their achievement should go to the elephant calf which brought them the Oscar award. “This is also a recognition for the forest department and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bellie The Elephant Whisperers Adivasis houses
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp