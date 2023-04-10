Photos & safari for Modi, but no felines

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Narendra Modi became the first PM to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve, one of the best-known wildlife reserves, in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday.

Wearing a camouflage t-shirt, combined with a khaki trouser, a black hat and a jacket presented by the state forest department, Modi landed at the temporary helipad near Bandipur Tiger Reserve entrance gate at Mel Kammanahalli. Foresters accompanied him as he travelled to the reception centre inside the forest area by road.

After paying his respects at the Forester martyrs memorial near the reception centre, Modi refreshed himself with a cup of tea, and spent around 10 minutes at the memorial.

Then he embarked on the wildlife safari in a 10-seater open roof jeep followed by seven other vehicles carrying Chamarajanagar DC DS Ramesh, SP Padmini Sahu, foresters, and security men into the forest.

PM tries to shoot a part of Bandipur

Tiger Reserve

No tigers, leopards around

Modi would be dejected as he could not sight tigers or leopards but saw elephants, Indian Gaurs, deers, Bengal Monitor Lizards during his two-hour tour traversing 22 km.

The route was planned keeping in mind that wild animals frequent water bodies during summer. Foresters told TNIE that at Bolgudda viewpoint, which is around 1.5 km from the reception centre, Modi clicked a few pictures and also soaked in the spectacular sight of the green hills through binoculars. He later visited the Maralahalli anti-poaching camp and interacted with forest staffers.

“The camp staff explained their nature of duty and the challenges they face. The interaction lasted for about 15 minutes before the PM left for the Kekkanahalla check-post on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border area,” he said.

Felicitation cancelled

At Kekkanahalla check-post, foresters had arranged a felicitation programme, and as per plan, Modi was supposed to felicitate Gundlupet ACF Ravindra, STPF staff, officers and staff of the Omkar forest range for saving the life of 30-year-old cow elephant which was injured after coming in contact with live wires.

“But because of MCC, the programme was cancelled,” a forester said. However, the PM spent around 5 mins at the Kekkanahalli check post. “He posed for a photo with the forest staff. Meanwhile, Bandipur Tiger Reserve driver Madhusudhan who drove the PM’s jeep described it as an unforgettable experience.

MYSURU: Narendra Modi became the first PM to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve, one of the best-known wildlife reserves, in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday. Wearing a camouflage t-shirt, combined with a khaki trouser, a black hat and a jacket presented by the state forest department, Modi landed at the temporary helipad near Bandipur Tiger Reserve entrance gate at Mel Kammanahalli. Foresters accompanied him as he travelled to the reception centre inside the forest area by road. After paying his respects at the Forester martyrs memorial near the reception centre, Modi refreshed himself with a cup of tea, and spent around 10 minutes at the memorial. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Then he embarked on the wildlife safari in a 10-seater open roof jeep followed by seven other vehicles carrying Chamarajanagar DC DS Ramesh, SP Padmini Sahu, foresters, and security men into the forest. PM tries to shoot a part of Bandipur Tiger ReserveNo tigers, leopards around Modi would be dejected as he could not sight tigers or leopards but saw elephants, Indian Gaurs, deers, Bengal Monitor Lizards during his two-hour tour traversing 22 km. The route was planned keeping in mind that wild animals frequent water bodies during summer. Foresters told TNIE that at Bolgudda viewpoint, which is around 1.5 km from the reception centre, Modi clicked a few pictures and also soaked in the spectacular sight of the green hills through binoculars. He later visited the Maralahalli anti-poaching camp and interacted with forest staffers. “The camp staff explained their nature of duty and the challenges they face. The interaction lasted for about 15 minutes before the PM left for the Kekkanahalla check-post on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border area,” he said. Felicitation cancelled At Kekkanahalla check-post, foresters had arranged a felicitation programme, and as per plan, Modi was supposed to felicitate Gundlupet ACF Ravindra, STPF staff, officers and staff of the Omkar forest range for saving the life of 30-year-old cow elephant which was injured after coming in contact with live wires. “But because of MCC, the programme was cancelled,” a forester said. However, the PM spent around 5 mins at the Kekkanahalli check post. “He posed for a photo with the forest staff. Meanwhile, Bandipur Tiger Reserve driver Madhusudhan who drove the PM’s jeep described it as an unforgettable experience.