Police get custody of Kerehalli for seven days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Right-wing activist Punith Kerehalli and four others, who have been arrested on charges of lynching the driver of a cattle transport vehicle, have been remanded in police custody for seven days.

Kerehalli and the other accused, who were arrested by the Ramanagara police in Rajasthan, were brought to Kanakapura on Sunday and were produced before a magistrate. As the police informed the magistrate that they need the custody of the accused for questioning in connection with the case, the magistrate remanded the accused in police custody for seven days.

On March 31 night, the accused had waylaid a truck carrying cattle near Santhemala near Sathanur police station in Kanakapura. The next morning, the body of Idrees Pasha, the driver of the truck, was found a few hundred metres away from the police station. It was alleged that Kerehalli and his associates had lynched Pasha.

