State takes giant strides, all tiger reserves in top 12 

As per the report, Bandipur shares the second position with Satpura Tiger Reserve, with a score of 93.18 per cent, in the excellent category. 

Published: 10th April 2023

Tiger hiding behind a bush at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Tiger hiding behind a bush at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As India boasts of rise in tiger numbers, Karnataka has two things to cheer for. 
An overall rise in numbers means that the figures will be impressive for the state too. Another aspect is that all five tiger reserves in Karnataka rank in the top 12 in the fifth Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of Tiger Reserves of India report released on Sunday by PM Narendra Modi along with the all-India tiger estimates. As per the report, Bandipur shares the second position with Satpura Tiger Reserve, with a score of 93.18 per cent, in the excellent category. 

Periyar tiger reserve topped with a score of 94.38 while Nagarhole tiger reserve bagged the fourth spot with a score of 92.42. Kanha came fifth with a score of 91.67.  The report showed that tiger reserves were analysed element-wise. Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha were rated as top performers in terms of ‘context’ and got a perfect score, while Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, BRT Hills Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and Manas Tiger Reserve in Assam scored maximum in planning. 

Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Karnataka is the only one to get the highest score under input while Satpura and Kanha Tiger Reserves in Madhya Pradesh and Bandipur in Karnataka scored maximum under process. Kanha, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala scored maximum marks under output. Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu got a hundred in the outcome.

The assessment was done on 33 criterion, and each reserve was asked to evaluate itself. Then a three-member team was sent to evaluate the reserve, and also assess the report submitted by field directors. The criteria included the status of the tiger conservation plan, whether the core area is free from human and biotic interference, buffer zones under unified control, the status of the habitat management plan, conflict mitigation plan, and so on.

Officials from MoEFCC said the MEE of tiger reserves showed that they are a perfect example of effectively managed landscapes. The best scoring reserves are considered for green listing under the IUCN Green list programme. The process of MEE for assessment gives insights of the management processes and practices.

The official also pointed that the carbon capture and climate change category received the lowest score indicating that there was no mandate in the tiger conservation plan for it. The official said that each forest patch significantly contributes in carbon sequestration, thus it should be individually evaluated and noted in each reserve’s plan.

Top 12 MEE Scoring Tiger Reserves

NAME OF TIGER RESERVE -- MEE SCORE (In %)

Periyar -- 94.38

Satpura -- 93.18

Bandipur -- 93.18

Nagarhole -- 92.42

Kanha -- 91.67

BRT -- 91.67

Anamalai -- 91.67

Pench (MH) -- 90.91

Bhadra -- 90.91

Kali (Anshi- Dandeli) -- 90.30

Similipal -- 90.15

Mudumalai -- 90.15

Landscape MEE Score (in %)

NAME OF LANDSCAPE -- TIGER RESERVES IT COVERS -- SCORE

Shivalik Gangetic Plain -- 5 -- 74.7

Central Indian and Eastern Ghats -- 24 -- 77.54

Western Ghats -- 12 -- 87.30

Northeastern Hills and Bramhaputra -- 9 -- 68.32

Sunderbans -- 1 -- 75.76 

