Home States Karnataka

Ahead of Assembly elections, Karnataka Opposition tries to milk KMF issue to fullest

Amid the din, the KMF rubbished apprehensions over its merger with another bigger milk cooperative and called it a rumour.  

Published: 11th April 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress' Shivakumar visits Nandini parlour

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar visits a Nandini dairy stall, in Hassan, Karnataka. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It is a controversy that has fallen on the lap of opposition parties and they are milking it to the fullest ahead of the state going to the polls on May 10. Though it started with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking Amul and the Karnataka Milk Federation to cooperate with each other, opposition parties have dubbed it as an attempt by the BJP government in the state to weaken the local milk cooperative.

Congress took it a notch higher on Monday when party state president DK Shivakumar visited a Nandini outlet at Hassan in the morning and bought milk and other KMF products. Even as TV cameras and media persons milled around him, he said, “People should buy Nandini milk and other KMF products to support and save farmers and milk producers of Karnataka. The duty of a state government is to protect lakhs of families that depend on milk cooperative societies.”

Police detain a pro-Kannada activist
protesting against Amul in Bengaluru on
Monday | shashidhar byrappa

By turning it into an issue concerning the livelihoods of milk farmers, Congress would hope to see gains at the hustings. JDS, which sees itself as a party working for farmer welfare, too has been slamming the government over ignoring ryots.

Trying desperately to counter the snowballing controversy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at opposition leaders, saying, “Congress and JDS leaders are indulging in low-level politics by trying to spread lies about KMF’s ‘Nandini’ brand to create confusion among farmers and the general public.”  

But the narrative that is building on the ground seems to be in favour of the stand taken by opposition parties. Many organisations, like the hoteliers’ body on Sunday and the apartment residents association on Monday, have said they will not use any other product, except that of Nandini, to show solidarity with dairy farmers in the state. Amid the din, the KMF rubbished apprehensions over its merger with another bigger milk cooperative and called it a rumour.  

ALSO READ| Milk will spill: Amul vs Nandini in Namma Bengaluru

“The KMF is the second biggest cooperative milk federation producing 85 lakh litres of milk each day procured from 26 lakh farmers. The federation plans to increase procurement to 1 crore litres per day,” said a statement from the KMF MD. But the message seemed to be lost amid the political din. The question now is who will gain the most from the controversy: The opposition or the ruling party?  

READ MORE:

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre; Gujarat exempted 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition Nandini Nandini milk KMF products
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp