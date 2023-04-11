Ahead of Assembly elections, Karnataka Opposition tries to milk KMF issue to fullest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a controversy that has fallen on the lap of opposition parties and they are milking it to the fullest ahead of the state going to the polls on May 10. Though it started with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking Amul and the Karnataka Milk Federation to cooperate with each other, opposition parties have dubbed it as an attempt by the BJP government in the state to weaken the local milk cooperative.

Congress took it a notch higher on Monday when party state president DK Shivakumar visited a Nandini outlet at Hassan in the morning and bought milk and other KMF products. Even as TV cameras and media persons milled around him, he said, “People should buy Nandini milk and other KMF products to support and save farmers and milk producers of Karnataka. The duty of a state government is to protect lakhs of families that depend on milk cooperative societies.”

Police detain a pro-Kannada activist

protesting against Amul in Bengaluru on

Monday

By turning it into an issue concerning the livelihoods of milk farmers, Congress would hope to see gains at the hustings. JDS, which sees itself as a party working for farmer welfare, too has been slamming the government over ignoring ryots.

Trying desperately to counter the snowballing controversy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at opposition leaders, saying, “Congress and JDS leaders are indulging in low-level politics by trying to spread lies about KMF’s ‘Nandini’ brand to create confusion among farmers and the general public.”

But the narrative that is building on the ground seems to be in favour of the stand taken by opposition parties. Many organisations, like the hoteliers’ body on Sunday and the apartment residents association on Monday, have said they will not use any other product, except that of Nandini, to show solidarity with dairy farmers in the state. Amid the din, the KMF rubbished apprehensions over its merger with another bigger milk cooperative and called it a rumour.

“The KMF is the second biggest cooperative milk federation producing 85 lakh litres of milk each day procured from 26 lakh farmers. The federation plans to increase procurement to 1 crore litres per day,” said a statement from the KMF MD. But the message seemed to be lost amid the political din. The question now is who will gain the most from the controversy: The opposition or the ruling party?

