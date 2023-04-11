Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Housing Minister Somanna meets seer, son likely to get Gubbi ticket

Somanna wants to continue to contest from Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru, which he represents as MLA, and discussed it with the swami, according to sources. 

Published: 11th April 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party high command’s strategy to field Housing 
Minister V Somanna from any constituency in Chamarajanagar, and his son Dr Arun Somanna are likely to become party candidates from Gubbi, the veteran leader and his wife Shyalaja called on the head of Siddaganga Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swami here on Monday. 

The minister, however, admitted that he has sought a BJP ticket from Gubbi for his son. “It is up to the high command to decide on giving tickets to me and my son, as even Govind Karjol and MTB Nagaraj 
have appealed to the high command, seeking tickets for their sons,” he said. On the high command’s plan to field him from Varuna in Mysuru, Somanna dubbed it a “rumour”.

