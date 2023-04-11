Home States Karnataka

Revanna scared of talking to Deve Gowda, me on Hassan's ticket in Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy

He said the people of Kalyana-Karnataka  are still facing problems of food and shelter.

BALLARI: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said his brother HD Revanna is scared to speak to party supremo HD Deve Gowda of him about the candidate for the Hassan segment.

Kumaraswamy told reporters, “It seems, Revanna, coming under the influence of some people, has been insisting on the Hassan seat. Deve Gowda and I were not convinced by the arguments presented by Revanna. Moreover, the party took a stand over one-and-a-half years ago that a common party worker would be fielded from here and we will stand by it.”

He said the people of Kalyana-Karnataka are still facing problems with food and shelter. “Recently, the Centre released data, showing that 10 districts in the state are still facing issues of poverty and malnutrition. I hope we will win at least 16 seats here and we will definitely develop the region,” he added.

