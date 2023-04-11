Virtual placement drive for KSOU students in state from April 15

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a first for any state university in Karnataka, a 15-day end-to-end digital job fair will be organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) across the state from Saturday. More than 10 companies looking to fill up nearly 2,000 job vacancies will take part in the mega virtual placement drive.

Addressing a press meeting here on Monday, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Sharanappa V Halse said the placement drive is open for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university.

“Candidates can find over 2,000-plus job opportunities from more than 10 companies with salary packages starting from Rs 3 lakh per annum to Rs 6 lakh per annum. The objective is to help students across the state find job opportunities virtually without compelling them to come from far away places,” he said.

Venkatesh from Proofile.in said as part of the placement drive, candidates are also trained in webinar where they are taught on how to build their digital resumes.



MYSURU: In a first for any state university in Karnataka, a 15-day end-to-end digital job fair will be organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) across the state from Saturday. More than 10 companies looking to fill up nearly 2,000 job vacancies will take part in the mega virtual placement drive. Addressing a press meeting here on Monday, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Sharanappa V Halse said the placement drive is open for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university. “Candidates can find over 2,000-plus job opportunities from more than 10 companies with salary packages starting from Rs 3 lakh per annum to Rs 6 lakh per annum. The objective is to help students across the state find job opportunities virtually without compelling them to come from far away places,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Venkatesh from Proofile.in said as part of the placement drive, candidates are also trained in webinar where they are taught on how to build their digital resumes.