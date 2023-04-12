Home States Karnataka

BJP fields Kumathalli in Athani; will ‘loyal’ Savadi rebel?

A visibly upset Savadi said he was prepared to contest as an Independent from Athani if that is the wish of his supporters.  

Mahesh Kumathalli (L) and Laxman Savadi

By Naushad Bijapur
BELAGAVI:  With the BJP fielding Mahesh Kumathalli from the Athani Assembly constituency, all eyes are now on former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi’s next move.  

Savadi, a strong contender for a ticket from Athani till about 9pm on Tuesday when the BJP announced its list of candidates, told The New Indian Express that he would appeal to the high command to reconsider its decision. 

“I will meet my supporters and the people of Athani on April 13 and decide on my future course of action. I will contest the polls if people want me to,’’ he said.  

Savadi said BS Yediyurappa, Shettar and KS Eshwarappa had promised him a ticket for the 2023 polls four years ago during the Athani bypoll. “They should swear before Dharmasthala Manjunatha whether they promised me a ticket or not. If they deny it, I will retire from politics.”

He said that when he opted out of the MLC polls, Bommai had assured him of a ticket for the 2023 polls. “I have been a loyal party soldier for the last two decades and worked sincerely for its growth. I request the party not lose a party’s loyal son. I appeal to the party to reconsider its decision and field me from Athani,” he added.

Sources told The New Indian Express that Savadi is in touch with several top Congress leaders, and he has already decided to join the Grand Old Party if denied a BJP ticket from Athani. Congress too is delaying announcing the candidate from the constituency and wants Savadi to join the party, they added.

Savadi also thanked several leaders who helped him grow in politics, including his political mentor late Ananth Kumar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for their support.

